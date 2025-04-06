Reviewing ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) & Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Vaxxinity has a beta of -19.23, suggesting that its stock price is 2,023% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxxinity and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxxinity N/A N/A N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals -1.28% 15.87% 6.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

82.9% of Vaxxinity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Vaxxinity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vaxxinity and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxxinity 0 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 1 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $79.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given ANI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vaxxinity.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaxxinity and ANI Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxxinity N/A N/A -$56.93 million ($0.45) -0.09 ANI Pharmaceuticals $614.38 million 2.39 $18.78 million ($1.14) -59.23

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxxinity. ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxxinity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Vaxxinity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises UB-311, which is in phase 2 clinical trial that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight alzheimer's disease; UB-312, which is in phase 1 clinical trial that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy; and VXX-301, which is in preclinical trial, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including alzheimer's disease, traumatic brain injury, and chronic traumatic encephalopathy. It also develops VXX-401, which is phase 1 clinical trial that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 serine protease to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiac events; UB-313 that targets calcitonin gene-related peptide to fight migraines; and UB-612, neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 virus and is in phase 3 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, group purchasing organizations, specialty pharmacies, and hospitals. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

