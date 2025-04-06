Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,876,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $1,106,132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,265 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,570,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,661,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $517.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $649.18 and a 200-day moving average of $654.27.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

