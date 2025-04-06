Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $17.81 Million in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 290,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Kroger by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $86,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,523.90. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $392,247.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,349.20. This trade represents a 61.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,785 shares of company stock valued at $15,393,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

