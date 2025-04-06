Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.78 and last traded at $108.67, with a volume of 296171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Repligen Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.03 and a 200 day moving average of $147.58. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Repligen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

