Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.64 and traded as high as $13.54. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 353,604 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBGLY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2909 per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

