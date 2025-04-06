Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY opened at $82.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

