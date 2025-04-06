Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 186,906 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,906 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

