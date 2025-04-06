Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 8.6 %

QCOM stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $126.68 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Melius Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

