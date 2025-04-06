Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 516,437 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 79,679.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,943,000 after acquiring an additional 371,306 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,103,000 after acquiring an additional 338,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $421.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $515.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.00.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

