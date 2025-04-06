Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.