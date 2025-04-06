Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.75 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

