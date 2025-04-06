Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 220,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $68.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $164.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

