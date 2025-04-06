Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 137.98% of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $36,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,340,000.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of PPEM stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $37.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

