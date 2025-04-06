Prudential PLC Acquires 1,813 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,567.40. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

