Prospector Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of PJT Partners worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Stock Down 4.5 %

PJT stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.95 and a 52 week high of $190.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day moving average of $153.28.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

