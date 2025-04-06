Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 37409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $643.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1103 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
