Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 37409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $643.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1103 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 659,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 601,208 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,432,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.