PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$23.54 and last traded at C$23.81, with a volume of 384968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PSK
PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 7.5 %
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PrairieSky Royalty
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.