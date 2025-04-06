Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Sells 20,000 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD trimmed its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the third quarter worth $24,915,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 508,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.79%.

HTHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

