Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 143.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ASE Technology by 103.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,571,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,753 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,063,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,767 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ASE Technology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.