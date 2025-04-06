Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Has $2.47 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $208.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.39 and a 200-day moving average of $245.12. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $193.86 and a one year high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.56.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

