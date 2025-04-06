Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $279.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $210.71 and a 1 year high of $289.13. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.62.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

