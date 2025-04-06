Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Buys Shares of 89,200 Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD owned approximately 0.06% of Atour Lifestyle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $26.15 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. Equities analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATAT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $37.30 price objective on Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.