Pitcairn Co. Purchases New Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $2,596,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Ultra Clean by 639.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 101,028 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $825.01 million, a P/E ratio of 228.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bill Bentinck purchased 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

