Pitcairn Co. Purchases 542 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $57.57 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.47%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.