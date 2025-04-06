PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYLD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 160,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.19 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

