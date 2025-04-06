Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.90% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $41,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,370,000 after buying an additional 161,963 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $55,977,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Featured Stories

