Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.55 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.90 ($0.24), with a volume of 306305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is -10.64%.
In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett bought 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £987.48 ($1,273.35). Insiders bought 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $293,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.33% of the company’s stock.
Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.
Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.
