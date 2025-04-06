PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.74% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $254,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,927,000 after buying an additional 7,560,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,876,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,710,000 after buying an additional 719,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,082,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,689,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

