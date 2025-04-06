Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.46 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34. The firm has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

