Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.94 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.