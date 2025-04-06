Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $432.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.38 and its 200-day moving average is $506.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

