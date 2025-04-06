Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,160,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $93.58 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.08.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

