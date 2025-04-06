Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.32. Peninsula Energy shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 165,971 shares trading hands.
Peninsula Energy Stock Down 14.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.
Peninsula Energy Company Profile
Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peninsula Energy
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.