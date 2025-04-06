Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 46,322 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $35,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $157.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $156.94 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

