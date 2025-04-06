PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,759 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.9% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

