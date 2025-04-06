PARK CIRCLE Co Buys 13,000 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 207.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 7.5 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.85. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

