Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (OXSQZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 30th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 0.0% increase from Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQZ opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

