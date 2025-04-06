Oren Gilad Buys 5,500 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) CEO Oren Gilad bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,940.80. This represents a 1.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.20. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.86% and a negative net margin of 1,029.50%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APRE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

