Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as low as $0.76. Optiva shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

Optiva Trading Down 37.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and business support systems products to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company’s cloud-native real-time converged charging and billing platform delivers a software platform, such as real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

