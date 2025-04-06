OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 619.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.24. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

