OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,910 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:NAUG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:NAUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August in the 4th quarter worth $432,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August Trading Down 6.8 %

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – August (NAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

