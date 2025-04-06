OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.12% of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,364,000.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

FMQQ opened at $11.72 on Friday. FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

