OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2025

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNMFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 4th quarter worth $4,666,000. Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 181,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,255 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JUNM opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 million and a P/E ratio of 26.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $32.27.

About Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun

(Free Report)

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – June (JUNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price returns of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust using a buffer and upside cap strategy, over a specific holdings period. JUNM was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.