OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 4th quarter worth $4,666,000. Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 181,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,255 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JUNM opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 million and a P/E ratio of 26.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $32.27.

About Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – June (JUNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price returns of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust using a buffer and upside cap strategy, over a specific holdings period. JUNM was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.