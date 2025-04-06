OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.91% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RFEM opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $58.94 and a 12 month high of $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

