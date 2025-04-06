OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 18,335 First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.62% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 165,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.