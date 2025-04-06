Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 5th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Procter & Gamble, ServiceNow, and Caterpillar are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are equity shares in companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of crude oil and related petroleum products. They are often influenced by fluctuations in oil prices, geopolitical events, and broader global economic conditions, which can create significant volatility in their market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $8.26 on Friday, hitting $104.17. 30,827,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,763,454. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $13.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.10. 20,360,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,695,014. Chevron has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $251.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.10.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $8.66 on Friday, reaching $163.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,446,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.20. The firm has a market cap of $383.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $53.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $720.69. 2,897,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,851. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $917.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $979.99. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT traded down $18.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.57. 7,214,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.19. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $281.50 and a 52 week high of $418.50.

