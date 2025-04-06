Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,317 Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUT. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 214,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, McGrath & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16.

About Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

