Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

