Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NEE opened at $66.97 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

