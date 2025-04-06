Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $437,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 215.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $123.84 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average of $135.95.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,420. This represents a 49.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

